Vote NOW for the Edinburgh Restaurant Awards 2019

Competition in Edinburgh’s food and drink scene is as hot as a kitchen’s pass on a Saturday in late December.

And now, for the second year, the Edinburgh Restaurant Awards seeks to find those breaking culinary boundaries, tantalising taste buds and offering tip top service to city-wide foodies.

Best Street Food 2018 - Harajuku Kitchen. Pic:''' Neil Hanna Photography

Nominations are now open and will run until April 12 before an expert judging panel will whittle down the shortlist.

The finalists will be announced shortly before the award ceremony on May 13.

To nominate your favourite restaurant in one of 14 categories, visit www.edinburghrestaurantawards.co.uk.

The Edinburgh Restaurant of the Year category, won by Scott Smith of Norn last year, is sponsored by Bestway Wholesale.

Best Seafood 2018 - Fishers by the Sea'. Pic:'' Neil Hanna Photography

General manager of the Bestway Wholesale’s Bellevue Depot, David Howe said: “Bestway Wholesale is pleased to support the Edinburgh Restaurant Awards and to recognise the very best of the Edinburgh dining scene, both the establishments and the teams who are at the heart of the industry.

“As a wholesaler with two depots in Edinburgh – Batleys Newbridge and Bellevue just one mile from the city centre – as well as delivered operations, BB Foodservice and Drinks Express, we supply a full food, drinks and non-food range.

“Caterers can buy everything they need in one place, or on one delivery, before adding their own magic and serving wonderful dishes for the hungry consumer.”

Scotch Beef PGI are adding to the meaty competition by sponsoring the Edinburgh Chef of the Year.

Best Chef 2018 - Mark Greenaway'. Pic:'' Neil Hanna Photography

The plaudit was won by renowned chef Mark Greenaway in 2018.

Edinburgh institution Fishers in the City was the catch of the day in 2018 winning Best Seafood.

The Thistle Street restaurant has been dishing up the freshest fish for over 20 years and this year the category will be sponsored by Pickering’s Gin.

Based at Summerhall in Newington the multi-award winning gin arrived on the market in 2013.

The distillery, in transformed dog kennels at the former Royal (Dick) Veterinary School, was the first exclusive gin distillery to be established in Edinburgh for over 150 years and is based on an original 1947 recipe.

Founders Marcus Pickering and Matt Gammell engineer the gin from nine botanicals including juniper, coriander, cardamom, angelica, (or cinnamon in Pickering’s 1947 edition), fennel, anise, lemon, lime, and cloves.

And the final say for the Hidden Gem category, this year sponsored by City Cabs, will go back to public vote, so readers decide who wins.

Last year, Tapa on Shore Place was proved a firm favourite with readers and snapped up the Hidden Gem award.

Situated in a converted warehouse, the restaurant uses imported Spanish ingredients combined with the best of Scotland’s larder to create tasty tapas.

Forth 1 radio presenter Arlene Stuart will host the ceremony to be held at The Principal, George Street.

To vote, visit www.edinburghrestaurantawards.co.uk