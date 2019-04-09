Wanted: Applicants to work in remote Scottish lighthouse to watch whales

Have your say

It is possibly the most idyllic summer job you could imagine. Two people, a remote lighthouse and endless hours spent counting the passing whales.

The “once in a lifetime experience” of watching the waters at Ardnamurchan Lighthouse in the west Highlands is now open to applicants.

The Ardnamurchan Lighthouse could be your home for the summer. PIC: www.geograph.org/Chris Wimbush

The summer posts will support the Hebridean Whale Trail, which will create a network of around 25 whale watching and whale heritage sites.

The project, which is being developed by the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust, is the first of its kind in the UK.

Successful applicants will record data on marine life activity and share their knowledge of the surrounding waters with visitors.

A spokesman for the trust said: “Living and working at a lighthouse in a remote but beautiful part of Scotland makes this is a fantastic opportunity for a once in a lifetime experience, while playing an active part in marine conservation.”

The job is voluntary but food, accommodation and all expenses will be met by the trust.

Successful candidates will offer “expert wildlife guiding and informal interpretation to visitors about Hebridean marine wildlife, environment and heritage”.

They will take part it “dedicated land-based cetacean data collection and encourage visitors to participate in whale watching and biological recording activities,” the trust said.

It added: “This is an opportunity to be a part of a project which will connect communities and visitors with the amazing Hebridean marine environment.”.

To find out more information visit the Hebridean Whale & Dolphin Trust website.