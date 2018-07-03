Watch: Bay City Roller Alan Longmuir’s touching parting message to fans

ALAN Longmuir revealed in his last message to fans that his planned appearance at this year’s Fringe “will probably be my last”.

The Bay City Roller, who turned 70 on Wednesday, June 20, was set to feature in the fifth anniversary of international sell-out show, I Ran With The Gang, in August.

Alan Longmuir passed away yesterday at the age of 70.

Looking healthy and relaxed in what would turn out to be his last public appearance just weeks before his fateful trip to Mexico where he contracted the bug which would end up killing him, Alan recorded a short video interview which was broadcast on Twitter.

Alan said: “I’m looking forward to doing the Fringe but this will probably be the last year I think. It’s been five years.”

And he added: “I hope to see you all in the future.”

The night of nostalgia written and directed by Evening News Entertainment Editor Liam Rudden, I Ran With the Gang features the hit Bay City Rollers songs Bye Bye Baby, All of Me Loves All of You, Keep on Dancing, Summerlove Sensation, Saturday Night, Give a Little Love and Shang-a-Lang.

It tells the story of Alan’s rise to fame, from being a simple plumber in Edinburgh to one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

Speaking shortly after a production meeting for the show, which was due to return to Le Monde Hotel on George Street from August 3 to 24, Alan, who founded the Bay City Rollers with brother Derek in 1965, also confirmed a book about his life was expected to be released before the end of the year featuring moments from his childhood through his years in the spotlight with the Bay City Rollers.

I Ran With the Gang: The Inside Story of the Bay City Rollers by Alan Longmuir with Martin Knight was due to be published by Luath Press in September 2018.

He said: “One of the guys is going to be writing my book – it’s going quite well. The book is bringing back lots of memories, right from my childhood to the band. It should be out in September but it will definitely be this year.”

After hearing of his death last night, Martin Knight tweeted: “So very sad to hear that founder of Bay City Rollers, Alan Longmuir, has died this am. We were just finishing a book together which he was so looking forward to. He was a lovely, modest man who was adored by those who knew him & so many who didn’t.”

Tommie Travers, producer of I Ran with the Gang said at the time: “It’s the fifth anniversary and I want to give it a wee new look, freshen up. And get a new audience in whilst catering for the old die-hards.”

It is not yet known if the show is still going to go ahead as planned or whether publication of the book will be delayed or postponed indefinitely.