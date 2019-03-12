WATCH: Can you escape from Edinburgh Dundas Castle?

The dark and imposing walls of the historic Auld Keep at Dundas Castle are now the spooky setting for a unique new Escape Room.

Groups, briefed on a mission, will be locked in a room themed as ‘Abandoned Hospital’ in the castle’s atmospheric 16th century Auld Keep, ‘Castle Crime Scene’ in one of the venue’s 17 bedrooms, or ‘Office Lockdown’ in the Library.

Escape room now at Dundas Castle

They will then have one hour to escape.

The new experience, in partnership with event management agency Maximillion, is available for groups of six to ten participants, as part of a private party or corporate event at the castle.

Louise Andrew, general manager at Dundas Castle says: “This is a fun and exciting new option for our guests, and is perfect for team building.

“The Escape Room can be installed in any room in the castle, but it’s hard to beat the eerie abandoned hospital theme in the Auld Keep.

“It really is the ideal location for a truly adrenaline-charged experience.”

The chosen room is set up with décor to suit the theme, and teams are given a specific brief before entering.

Once the door is locked behind them, they have one hour and must work together to search through props and paperwork to work out the chain of events and codes to break out of the room.

Organisers can choose one room option, or for competitive events, groups can be split into teams and rotated through two or three rooms, with the winning team the one that escapes out of all the rooms in the lowest combined time.

Ross Gardiner, operations manager at Maximillion adds: “We’re absolutely delighted to add this unique activity to our ever-growing portfolio of events and experiences, and we can’t think of a better venue than Dundas Castle to really enhance and bring these themes to life for guests. We have themes and content available for both corporate team building groups as well as for private group bookings.”

Geared towards corporate events and private parties, the activity can be booked for any day and at any time, allowing for a daytime breakout event or a night time experience, but as an exclusive-use venue it is not yet possible to book the Escape Room outwith an event.

Video credit: Maximillion

