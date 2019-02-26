WATCH: Edinburgh-based ‘Ducati whisperer’ collaborates with Smokehead whisky

Brooklyn biking sensation has parked up in Edinburgh and has taken on a challenge to create a bold customised motorbike in partnership with single malt whisky brand Smokehead.

US born, Tyler Lunceford has a workshop in Brooklyn where he has customised bikes for many obsessive bikers and rock stars.

Tyler Lunceford collaborates with Smokehead whisky

He recently moved to Scotland to open a workshop in Leith and will produce a custom Ducati, inspired by vintage racing motorcycles, for Smokehead to showcase at key events.

The finished model “The Smoker” will be unleashed in September 2019.

After seven years as Ducati technician at America’s number one Ducati dealership, Tyler opened his own shop in Red Hook, Brooklyn in 2010.

He was nicknamed the ‘Ducati whisperer’ of the New York tri-state area and has now launched North Motorcycle on Manderston Street.

Tyler said: “I’m excited to be involved with Smokehead. I love the idea of this brand supporting craftsmen and women, and it’s even better as I’m a huge Smokehead whisky fan.

“Motorcyclists have an identity; they feel independent and different from other people. When you find something you like, such as a bold, smoky, outrageous whisky that is not for everyone, it gives you a sense of belonging when it is for you.

“I’m literally building my dream bike; it will be something that’s never been seen before, something so bold, that even motorbike buffs will be blown away.

“It won’t be easy, but it’s a great opportunity to make something really special.”

Chapter 1 of the Smokehead Refinery project was unleashed in 2018 with a partnership with celebrated Scottish pop-up restaurant Dram & Smoke for a series of ‘Smokehead Feasts’.

The campaign, aimed to share stories of partnerships with the boldest of craftsmen and women in Scotland, Chapter 2 will now feature the talented Tyler.

Iain Weir, Smokehead Brand Director, said: “We’re proud to be working with Tyler.

“His all-round attitude personifies Smokehead – bold, daring and independent.

“We can’t wait to see the bike unveiled. Just like Smokehead, motorbikes are not for everyone, but that’s okay, and that’s why this partnership works so well.”

