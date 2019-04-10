WATCH: Inside the 19th century Midlothian coaching inn following half million pound facelift

The Ramsay family, who have owned The Stair Arms in Pathhead for a quarter of a century, have invested £500,000 into significant renovations to restore the historic hotel.

Beginning in January 2017, the bar, function suite, restaurant and rooms have undergone a sleek facelift which the family said aims to offer a warm Scottish welcome.

The Stair Arms, Pathhead

They added: “We wanted to put our stamp on the inn by keeping the character of the original 1831 coaching inn but with a modern twist.”

The hotel, commissioned in 1831 by Lord and Lady Stair of the Oxenfoord Estate, has 12 bedrooms, a new coffee house and two areas ideal for weddings - the Garden Suite and the Patio Bar.