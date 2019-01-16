Wee Dub Festival line-up revealed

OVER the last decade, Edinburgh’s Wee Dub Festival has brought the best of world class dub and reggae to the Capital.

Today, the event has become established as one of the finest and most-loved events of its kind in the UK and beyond, attracting the very best established and up-and-coming artists for a unique celebration of reggae and soundsystem culture.

This year, the ninth edition of the Wee Dub Festival will run from 1-3 March and local promoters are gearing up for it.

The 2019 line-up is in keeping with previous years with established legends meeting a host of home-grown and rising talent meet across soundsystem sessions in Old Town venues - La Belle Angele, The Bongo Club, The Mash House, Liquid Room and Skylight, as well as two Fringe sessions, a film screening and a family social event.

The 2019 edition is headlined by two bona-fide godfathers of the UK scene, Jah Shaka and Adrian Sherwood.

Shaka is regarded as the leading light in traditional soundsystem style dub music, whose dedication to the original roots style and spiritual marathon sets has gained him an almost mythic status globally.

There is no more influential artist that Jah Shaka and his first appearance at Wee Dub is hotly anticipated.

Sherwood can be regarded as a vanguard of the secondary wave of UK producers taking dub into the wider counter-culture movement and nascent dance scene of the early 1980s.

Other acts set to appear include Kahn & Neek, who have gained a huge following for their uncompromising modern clash of dub and grime, while fellow Bristolians Gardna & Kreed are following the same path in establishing themselves nationally as a force of the new generation.

While Wee Dub is about serious bass-weight mediation and proper dub music, it is also about the party.

And few DJ duos do that better than festival-faves The Nextmen, who appear on the Saturday night with one of the most promising new reggae voices in the UK, Kiko Bun, signed to Island Records and destined for cross-over success.

Other vocalists who appear at the festival include the legendary jungle-don Dynamite MC, and first ladies of reggae Marina P from France and Madrid’s Ponchita Peligros take the mic with Mungo’s Hi-Hi and Stalawa Sound respectively.

The festival however, would be nothing without the foundation of the music, the soundsystem, and Wee Dub will be amplified by the best systems in the country, Mungo’s Hi-Fi, Electrikal, Messenger and Mighty Oak.

Each has a different style and a different vibe, and across the four sessions attendees will experience the full range of the music and culture.

Weekend ticket £42, for full listings, venue and ticketing information go to www.weedubfestival.co.uk