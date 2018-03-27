Weehailes playpark opens with egg hunt

LOOKING for somewhere new to take the kids this Easter weekend? Then look no further than Newhailes House and Gardens in Musselburgh.

This weekend the National Trust for Scotland visitor attraction launches East Lothian’s newest family-friendly attraction, Weehailes Playpark.

Inspired by the story of the historic East Lothian house - and looking like it could have come from the pages of a fairytale, the play park has a book-related theme centred around the ‘library’, complete with stained-glass windows.

Turrets, slides and high-level walkways provide lots of opportunities for younger visitors to explore.

General Manager Linda Wigley says, “We’ve been working really hard over the winter months to add new features and restore old ones.

“These changes are all part of our plan to breathe new life into Newhailes and we can’t wait to share these with our visitors.

“Weehailes looks wonderful and is sure to go down really well with our younger visitors. We can’t wait to welcome them over the Easter weekend.”

The play park is the centrepiece of a £2.4 million project by Scotland’s leading conservation charity to revitalise the Newhailes landscape, which fell into disrepair after World War II.

It opens on Good Friday, 30 March, with a Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt, which runs until Monday, 2 April.

Little ones can become a nature detective and follow Bunny’s clues, leading them on an adventure that culminates with a delicious chocolatey treat.

As the Easter Egg Hunt will take place outdoors in all weathers, warm clothing, waterproofs and wellies are essential.

Weehailes Play Park Easter Egg Hunt, Friday 30 March-Monday 2 April, 11am-4pm, £3 per hunt, parking £3 per vehicle, tickets can be purchased on the day,cash advised.