Westlife - The Twenty Tour: These Edinburgh cinemas are showing sold-out final show LIVE

Fans of boy band superstars Westlife will have the chance to watch the sold out final show of their UK tour thanks to live screening at SIX Edinburgh cinemas.

Presented by CinemaLive, Westlife: The Twenty Tour Live from Croke Park will be broadcast direct via satellite to over 600 cinemas in the UK and Ireland, including six in Edinburgh, on Saturday, July 6. ‘The Twenty Tour' is Westlife's fastest selling tour of all time. The band sold an incredible 400,000 tickets in just 48 hours. The live broadcast will see the global pop kings perform brand new songs, alongside their greatest hits and all 14 of their UK No.1 hits including as 'Swear It Again', ‘Flying Without Wings', ‘You Raise Me Up’ and 'Unbreakable'. Westlife said: “We have been overwhelmed with the incredible reaction to the tour and we’re so happy that our fans will now have the chance to enjoy the show in cinemas across the world. Croke Park has always been a special place for us and we can’t wait to be back there. It’s going to be a phenomenal night!” Tickets are on sale from Friday, April 12. For more information and to find cinema locations visit westlifeincinemas.com

1. Odeon Lothian Road 118 Lothian Rd, Edinburgh EH15 3RD

2. Cineworld Edinburgh 130/3 Dundee Street, Edinburgh EH11 1AF

3. Odeon Fort Kinnaird Fort Kinnaird Retail Park, Edinburgh EH15 3RD

4. Odeon Wester Hailes 120 Wester Hailes Rd, Edinburgh EH14 3HR

