What it’s like to be the world’s best bartender

Tokyo…New Orleans…Amsterdam…London…just some of the incredible cities the world’s best bartender, Orlando Marzo, is set to visit as he brings over 80 cocktail recipes to bars, restaurants and festivals around the world.

And the best bit? It’s a prize that budding local bartenders can also compete for, with the next winner to be picked at World Class Global Finals in Glasgow later this year.

In October, Orlando, representing Australia, beat thousands of talented bartenders at the World Class Bartender of the Year competition in Berlin to clinch the title of the 2018 Bartender of the Year.

And now, he urges Edinburgh bartenders to take the chance to grab the same life changing opportunity.

Orlando said: “Since winning in Berlin last year, I’ve had opportunities I’d only ever dreamed of. Entering the competition was one of the best decisions of my life. If I hadn’t done that, I wouldn’t be travelling the world visiting the planet’s coolest venues and helping others achieve their goals of becoming a top bartender.

“Diageo World Class is an amazing opportunity and if you’re a bartender and are considering entering this year, you should totally go for it because taking part is an incredible experience.”

He created countless cocktails during the tough challenge and now embarks on a global tour which will see him take up exclusive residencies at some of the world’s most talked about drinking spots.

Edinburgh bartenders could be in with the chance of scooping this once in a lifetime opportunity with more than 10,000 bartenders expected to compete in the competition, which will be held in September in Glasgow.

On the hunt for home grown talent, a World Class Studios training session will be take place in Edinburgh at Revolution on Chamber Street on February 26, educating and preparing bartenders ahead of the final in September.

Bramble’s Jon Hughes and Aidan Bowie who started his carrer at Tigerlily previously competed in the competition.

Global Head of World Class, Emily Wheldon, said: “Orlando wowed the crowds in Berlin, using his expert skills to create incredible, unforgettable drinks.

“His attention to detail and high standards made him a worthy winner, and I’m delighted to see him jet off on this fantastic adventure to inspire the next generation of bartenders to take a leap of faith and go for it.”

The 11th annual Diageo World Class Bartender of the Year competition returns this September in Glasgow, with bartenders from around the world facing off against their peers; mixing, muddling and shaking it up.

For more information, visit www.theworldclassclub.com.

