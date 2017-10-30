What’s on in Edinburgh in November

From the Edinburgh Wine Festival to St Andrew’s Day ceilidhs, there’s so much going in in the Capital this month. Check out our guide to the best things to do in November . . .

Until November 11

The Balmoral hosts the Edinburgh Wine Festival

Edinburgh Short Film Festival

Attention span of a cineaste gnat? Then this is the festival for you. Based at Summerhall, it features 32 UK premieres, 28 award-winning films, as well as 20 Scottish-made mini-movies. Genres include German horror and and Greek sci-fi… why would you not? And all for just £6-£7 per show.

1

Father John Misty

The American singer songwriter, guitarist and drummer otherwise known as Joshua Michael Tillman stops off at the Usher Hall on his UK tour, with support from Weyes Blood, 7pm, tickets from £25.25.

2

Alison Moyet

The pop survivor showcases new album Other at the Usher Hall, with special guest Hannah Peel, 7.30pm, tickets from £27.50.

3-4

Duet For One

Belinda Lang of 2 Point 4 Children Fame sets aside the comedy to play a violinist struck by tragedy at the King’s Theatre, 7.30pm, tickets from £21.50.

Edinburgh Wine Festival

It’s a case of wine be the glory at this Balmoral hotel event, with the £25 entry including tastings.

4

Fireworks and Bonfire Night 2017

Remember remember the 4th of November? Apparently, as Hopetoun House marks the Gunpowder Plot a day early. As well as a big bonfire there’s entertainment, food stalls and, of course, fireworks. We don’t know about a penny for the Guy, but tickets for the 4pm funfest are £6.50-£14.

4-5

Edinburgh Corn Exchange Wedding Fair

Whether you’re planning to get hitched and looking for ideas (finding the right shade of peach to make the bridesmaids look awful isn’t easy), or just a massive fan of brocade bridal wear, this is the place to be. Tickets £7 on the door, under-16s go free.

5

Marc Almond: Shadows and Reflections Tour

The former Soft Cell frontman recently hit 60 but he’s showing no signs of slowing down. Expect hits from his playbook along with new arrangements of classic torch songs at the Usher Hall, 7.30pm, tickets from £26.95.

6

Van Morrison

The Playhouse welcomes back the seemingly immortal Irish singer songwriter, newly knighted and raring to entertain fans, and with tickets for the 8pm show starting at £50.15, let’s hope they have the night of their lives.

6-11

The Steamie

The much-loved comedy about working class women gossiping in a Glasgow wash house at Hogmanay returns to the King’s Theatre as part of a 30th anniversary tour, 7.30pm, tickets from £20.50.

7

Dreamboys

Looking to book a girls’ night out? Head for the Playhouse where the popular male strippers are set to get their kit off – because objectification is equal ops, 7.30pm, tickets from £21.

8

SCO: Beethoven Symphony No.5

With Bonfire Night behind us and Christmas coming as bonkers early as ever, grab some breathing space with this calm concert at the Usher Hall, 7.30pm, tickets from £11.

9

Jon Richardson: Old Man

The comedian best known for TV’s 8 Out of Ten Cats is at Edinburgh Playhouse to talk Trump, fatherhood and the delights of dishwashers, 8pm, tickets from £24.65.

10

Lulu: All About the Music

Scotland’s sweetheart still has something to shout about as she performs her hits, new material and songs that mean the world to her, Queen’s Hall, 7.30pm, tickets from £45 (but well worth it if she does Boom Bang a Bang).

11

Josh Taylor-Miguel Vazquez Fight

It’s seconds out as Scotland’s WBC Silver Super Lightweight champion Josh Taylor takes on world champion Miguel Vazquez. The Royal Highland Centre bash also features Edinburgh’s own Jason Easton defending his IBO Inter-Continental Super-Lightweight title, 5pm, tickets from £40.

11

Horse and full band: Winter Tour

One of Scotland’s finest singer-songwriters, Horse MacDonald, plays the Queen’s Hall with special guest Kat Healy, 7.30pm, tickets from £18.50.

12

Remembrance Sunday

Show you care for the men and women who fought for us with services of remembrance around the city. The national event takes place outside St Giles’ Cathedral in the Old Town at 11am.

12

Sunday Night Laugh-In

Wis Jantaransorn is just one of the comics on the bill at The Stand’s regular Sunday funday, 8.30pm, tickets from £1.

13

Jake Bugg Solo Acoustic Tour

The noodly troubadour sings songs from new album Hearts That Strain at the Queen’s Hall at 7pm, tickets from £25.

14 -18

Trainspotting

The Irvine Welsh drama hits the King’s Theatre. Depending on how faithfully they play the infamous toilet sequence, you may wish to avoid a front row seat. It’s on at 7.30pm daily, plus 2.30pm shows on the Wednesday and Saturday, tickets from £18.

14-18

Cabaret

Louise Redknapp and Will Young, last seen in Strictly Come Dancing (rather briefly, in Young’s case) reunite for the classic Kander & Ebb musical set in Weimar Germany. With songs such as Willkommen, Money and Maybe This Time, you’re guaranteed a good time. It plays at 7.30pm daily, plus 2.30pm shows on the Wednesday and Saturday, tickets from £17.90.

15

Billy Bragg: Bridges Not Walls

It’s a funny/scary old world and Billy Bragg has views on it, views distilled into songs old and new guaranteed to get the toes tapping at the 7pm Queen’s Hall gig, tickets from £22.50.

17-19

Edinburgh Art Fair

Got a spare spot on the wall? Head for Edinburgh Corn Exchange, where galleries from all over Scotland and beyond exhibit their wares. Prices start at £100, but if that’s beyond you, why not just do some window shopping – you may be inspired to craft something of your own! Tickets from £12.

17 - 26

Previously… Scotland’s History Festival

Faces of crime, Queen Victoria’s food revolution, runaway slaves in 18th-century Britain… you’d be hard-pressed to find a more fascinating festival. Events take place around the city, times and prices vary.

Starts November 17

Edinburgh’s Christmas

It’s halfway through November so you know what that means! Santa! Pressies! Chestnuts roasting on a TV image of an open fire. Edinburgh’s Christmas kicks off tonight to get you in the mood for your actual December 25. As well as the usual city centre lights, big wheel and ice rink, special events include La Clique Noel. The George Street Christmas Market runs to Christmas Eve while the East Princes St Gardens version drags on until January 6, by which time only festive lunatics aren’t thoroughly sick of egg nog… besides, there’s Easter to plan.

18

Edinburgh Tequila Festival

‘Tequila brings the party’ so the slogan of this event says. I think we can all translate that for ourselves… Anyway, Atik in West Tollcross is the spot for this Mexican extravaganza involving more than 30 tequilas and plenty of pinatas to smash, 1pm-11pm, tickets £12-16.

18-20 Nov

Chrysalis Youth Theatre Festival

Young theatre makers show off finished productions and works in progress that are full of energy and bite, plus talks and workshops. Tickets for the Traverse Theatre-based event start at £5.

19-20

John Bishop: Winging It

The avuncular Scouser is touring for the first time in three years – well, he’s never off the telly – and he’s at Edinburgh Playhouse at 8pm, tickets from £29.15.

21

Benefit in aid of Refugee Community Kitchen and CRIBS International

The Stand hosts a night of comedy for CRIBS, the charity helping ensure all young refugee mums have a safe place to take their newborn. They’re also helping the Refugee Community Kitchen, which feeds people in Calais, as well as Greece and Syria. The show includes Vladimir McTavish and JoJo Sutherland and kicks off at 8.30pm, £10 entry.

21-25

Edinburgh Gang Show

‘Meet the gang ‘cos the boys are here, the boys to entertain you.’ And it’s not just local boy Scouts and Cubs who are taking over the King’s Theatre for the annual extravaganza, the Guides and Brownies are also ready to show off their singing, dancing and comedic skills. Tickets start at £11, with shows at 7pm, plus a Saturday matinee at 2.15pm.

22

The Divine Comedy

They’re still best remembered for their Father Ted theme tune, but the Divine Comedy have a great back catalogue, including Something For the Weekend and The Frog Princess. Head honcho Neil Hannon and the band will showcase songs old and new at the Usher Hall, 7pm start, tickets from £32.50.

22-25

The Crucible

Arthur Miller’s tale of the Salem Witch trials, an allegory for the House Un-American Activities Committee witchhunts, is presented at the Church Hill Theatre. Leitheatre promise ‘a modern twist’. Find out what they mean at 7.30pm, tickets from £10.

23

Queens of the Stone Age

The US rockers celebrate Villains, their first album in four years, at the Usher Hall at 7pm, tickets from £38.50.

Edinburgh Flea Market

The relaxed trading environment of Out of the Blue Drill Hall is the perfect place to pick up nicely priced gifts. If you’ve never been to this 10am bazaar, it’s somewhere between a car boot sale and an antiques show. You could even hire a table for £25 and sell your own stuff.

23-25

Edinburgh Craft Beer Revolution Festival

Head for Edinburgh Roxy to get a taste of what’s new on the craft beer scene, plus street food stalls and a cocktail corner. Tickets from £6.

23-25

Tango Moderno

Strictly legends Vincent and Flavia tango back to Edinburgh Playhouse to show off their fleet feet once more, performances at 7.30pm nightly plus 2.30pm Saturday matinee, tickets from £23.90.

24-26

Christmas Foodies Festival

If you’re missing the Great British Bake Off already, previous winners are promised at the latest Foodies event, along with a host of guest chefs, food stalls and surprises. Tickets for the EICC show start at £5.

Starts November 24

Christmas at the Botanics

Get a little Christmas magic early by following the illuminated trail at the Stockbridge attraction, as greenhouses and trees do their best impersonation of the Star of Bethlehem. There’s also a scented Fire Garden to experience, along with mulled wine, spiced cider and hot chocolate. Entry from £15.40.

25

Festive Toy and Comic Mart

Planning a Very Geeky Christmas? Pick up a pressie or two at this Counting House-hosted event, or just have a wander and meet fellow fans of Supergirl, Harley Quinn, Game of Thrones… there really will be something for every fandom. The fun runs from 11am-4pm, free entry.

25 Edinburgh Steiner School Christmas Market

Pupils from the progressive school show off their cooking and craft skills, 11am-4pm, £2 entry.

Starts November 25

The Arabian Nights

Aladdin, Sinbad, Ali Baba – the imagination of Scheherazade conjures up these characters and more at the Royal Lyceum, dates and times vary, tickets from £10.

26

Holistic Ways Festival

Stimulation for mind, body and spirit is promised at Edinburgh Corn Exchange, tickets from £3. Don’t forget to take your inner angels!

26

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate, Golds, Greatest Hits Tour

The TV panel game host shows off his comedy chops at Edinburgh Playhouse, combining material old and new, which is one way to do it… Tickets for the the 8pm gig from £31.65.

November 27- December 2

Legally Blonde: The Musical

Take a classic comedy, add some really rather good songs and you have this feelgood show, which is turning the Festival Theatre delightfully pink and fluffy. The stars include former EastEnder Rita Simons, who’ll be showing us all how to Bend & Snap. Shows nightly at 7.30pm, with 2.30pm matinees on Thursday and Saturday, tickets from £27.

November 28- December 2

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow, You’ve Got a Friend, The Locomotion… Carole King wrote or collaborated on some of the most famous pop songs of all time. Her story hits the Edinburgh Playhouse stage at 7.30pm nightly, with 2.30pm matinees on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, tickets from £17.

Starts November 28

Beauty and the Beast

The tale as old as time supplies the story for this year’s Brunton Theatre panto. Oh yes it does! Dates and time vary, tickets from £13.50.

29

FaUSt

No, that’s not a typing error, the Krautrockers put the US into Faust because, well, we dunno. Maybe they’re big boosters of North America. If you’re a fan you won’t care, you’ll be heading to Summerhall at 8pm and handing over £20 for an evening of mephistophelean mayhem.

November 30-December 1

St Andrew’s Ceilidhs

Celebrate the saint with a dance and a dram at Lauriston Hall, with the HLI Ceilidh Band and piper. The 8pm event costs £10 on the door to attend.

30

St Andrew’s Night Ceilidh at the Counting House

Annasach Ceilidh Band supplies the music, you provide the dancing for this 8pm event, £19 entry.