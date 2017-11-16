When commitment to please is crystal clear

Before any bride can say “I do” she has to say yes to the dress.

Once you’ve found the perfect partner, Crystal Bows bridal boutique in Leith vows to make the next step a “magical memorable experience”.

Opened in March 2014, the shop is owned by Diane Law, who runs the business with the help of her daughter Jade, who was less than impressed with the service on offer when preparing for her own big day.

“It all started when I was getting married and shopping for my dress. I had some really bad experiences, so we decided to open our own shop and do it differently,” says Jade.“We wanted to open a boutique where customer service was always at the forefront, regardless of whether they are spending £200 or £2000.”

By operating an “appointments only” system, they ensure that every customer is guaranteed undivided attention, along with a celebratory glass of bubbles. As finalists in this year’s Scottish VOWS awards – recognising those who deliver the highest standard of customer service in the wedding industry – they are clearly doing something right. It’s the second time Crystal Bows has been shortlisted, achieving “highly-commended” last year, when it first became eligible for judging.

“We are really proud to have reached the final for the second year running. There are people who have been in business for 15 years and have never had this recognition. To be among the finalists again is a huge achievement,” adds Jade. “Our bridal gowns are exclusive and can’t be found anywhere else in Edinburgh. We also have the luxury of being able to customise dresses to offer a more bespoke gown.”

The shop also specialises in mother of the bride outfits, bridesmaid dresses, prom and evening wear, flower girl dresses, veils and accessories.

Crystals Bows, Great Junction Street, 0131 629 1840, www.crystalbows.co.uk