Whether quirky or unique, Hidden Gems has jewellery galore

IF you are one of those people who leaves everything until the last minute, including that all important Christmas shopping, or if you have a difficult person to buy for, Coburg House Studio might just have the solution to those last minute dilemmas.

Coburg House - Hidden Gems

This weekend, the artists based at the Studio present their works at a special shopping event entitled Hidden Gems.

This show will satisfy all your jewellery needs, whether it be a quirky little pair of studs to add as a stocking filler, unique cufflinks, or even that special diamond ring you’ve been planning on buying.

Every piece on sale is made in house by the award-winning resident Coburg jewellers.

A total of 17 jewellers, each with their own distinct style, will be showcasing their creations, crafted in a range of materials, including resin, ceramic, wood, felt, glass, silver and gold.

Coburg House is a thriving hub of artists, designers, and makers in the heart of Leith.

The former granary has housed studios for more than 17 years and is now home to a dynamic creative community with a well-established reputation for excellence.

Jewellers based at the Coburg House Studios include Kat Adamson, whose inspiration flows from paintings and drawings, Julie Allison who applies photo etching to precious and non-precious metals, the award-winning Kaz Robertson, who works mainly with resin, and Donna Barry, who designs and makes large one-off pieces for special exhibitions and collections of smaller wearables for galleries and shops throughout the UK and internationally.

Other makers include Jackie Bell whose work is influenced by the study of natural forms, especially those which are primordial and repeat themselves in many different parts of the natural world and Grainne Broederick, who is mainly inspired by ancient and classical symbolism, mythology, various forms of sculpture (especially in wrought iron) and the fusion of art and fashion.

Her collections combine sterling silver with freshwater pearls and semi-precious stones.

Hidden Gems, Coburg House Studio, Coburg Street, Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 4pm