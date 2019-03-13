Who can remember the Trainspotting ‘It’s sh*te being Scottish’ speech?

Have your say

An Edinburgh University lecturer has been reported to the police for quoting Trainspotting - and he was shocked.

"It's SH*TE being Scottish!" Picture: TSPL

So, who can remember the full “It’s sh*te being Scottish” rant by Ewan McGregor’s character Mark Renton in the film?

For those of you who cannot, here it is:

“It’s SH*TE being Scottish!

We’re the lowest of the low.

The scum of the f**king Earth!

The most wretched, miserable, servile, pathetic trash that was ever sh*t into civilization.

Some hate the English. I don’t. They’re just w**kers.

We, on the other hand, are COLONISED by w**kers. Can’t even find a decent culture to be colonised BY!

We’re ruled by effete a***holes.

It’s a SH*TE state of affairs to be in, Tommy, and ALL the fresh air in the world won’t make any f**king difference.”