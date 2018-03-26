Who you gonna call? Bill Murray, that’s who

GHOSTBUSTERS’ star and all round Hollywood legend Bill Murray is to play a one-off date in the Capital later this year, showing a side of him that you may not expect.

At the Festival Theatre on 18 June, the actor best loved for films such as Groundhog Day, Caddyshack and Lost In Translation will team up with cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez for a show called New Worlds, which celebrates the ties between American music and literature.

Murray and Vogler, who met during their travels and became friends in New York, found they were curious about each other’s artistic world and interests and came up with the idea of working together on a project.

New Worlds, is described as a program that showcases the core of the American values in literature and music.

It’s a show that communicates the bridges artists have built between America and Europe using the words of Mark Twain, Ernest Hemingway, Walt Whitman, George Cooper and Leonard Bernstein - all of which Murray recites,

The musicians, meanwhile, play everything from Gershwin to Shostakovitch, amongst others.

In previous performances Murray has also sang, danced, announced baseball scores and thrown roses in the audience - so expect the unexpected.

”I am bathing in this experience, really. I can’t get enough of it,” he says.

It would seem the Hollywood star’s love for classical music is young and his art of language boundless. All the more reason to look forward to a fascinating encounter between great music and great literature featuring two masters of their art.

Tickets for Bill Murray, Jan Vogler & Friends: New Worlds at the Festival Theatre on 18 June, at 7.30pm, go on sale on Thursday 29 March at 10am from www.capitaltheatres.com and from 11am in person or by calling 0131 629 6000.