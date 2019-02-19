Wilko Johnson and Squeeze legend Glenn Tilbrook team up for local foodbanks

SQUEEZE frontman and co-founder Glenn Tilbrook will join one-time Dr Feelgood member Wilko Johnson for the Edinburgh date of his upcoming tour promoting awareness of The Trussell Trust, the charity that supports a network of foodbanks around the UK.

The show, at the Queen’s Hall on 12 April, will have food drop points and collection boxes in place, and Tilbrook will also be donating all profits from his merchandise, including an exclusive 4 track EP, to the organisation.

He says, “It is shameful that in the 21st century there are people that can’t afford to put food on the table.

“Anyone, from any walk of life, can fall upon dire times, and I hope that by doing this tour it will remind people that there is a very real need.

“Most of us can do something to help - be it giving some food or a little money - and I hope people coming to the shows are inspired to donate.

“On 3 September 1975, Squeeze opened for Dr Feelgood at St Albans Civic Hall.

“ They were the only band I’d ever seen besides us, who were doing short concise songs and hitting you between the eyes.

“ They blew my mind. I’m so happy to be doing this tour with Wilko and his extremely talented band and am pleased he has accommodated support for The Trussell Trust on this tour.”

Johnson adds, “It is good to be on the same bill as Glenn again - we both come from the same milieu and I’m sure that it will be a great show.

“I’m happy to be supporting the Trussell Trust on this tour and to help raise awareness about the important work that they do.”

Food donated at the venue will be collected and distributed to the nearest Trussell Trust foodbank.

Foodbanks provide a minimum of three-days’ nutritionally balanced, non-perishable tinned and dried foods that have been donated by the local community.

Wilko Johnson with Glenn Tilbrook, Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street, 12 April, 7.30pm, £32, 0131-668 2019