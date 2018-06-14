WIN A FAMILY TICKET FOR FOUR WORTH £54 TO THE SPEEDWAY

THE Evening News has teamed up with Scotland’s premier speedway team, Edinburgh Monarchs, to give you the opportunity to win a family ticket to see one of the most exciting sports in the world.

In speedway, two teams of seven riders race around a shale track at speeds of 70mph - without brakes.

Five times League Champions, Monarchs race every Friday at Armadale Stadium. On Friday 29 June 2018, 7.30pm, they take on Berwick Bandits and you and your family could be there.

HOW TO ENTER THE DRAW TO WIN

To win one of 15 family tickets worth up to £54 each (2Adults/2Kids or 1Adult/3Kids), email your name, contact number and postcode to win@edinburghmonarchs.co.uk with the words EVENING NEWS in the subject line. Entries to be in by midnight Sunday 17 June. Winners, chosen at random, will be contacted directly by Edinburgh Speedway. Your data will not be received or held by Johnston Press. T&Cs apply. www.edinburghmonarchs.co.uk