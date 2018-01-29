WIN: A pair of tickets to the hottest show in town

IT’S the hottest ticket in town and selling fast but you and a friend or loved one could be enjoying it from the best available seats in the house.

The Evening News has teamed up with Cameron Mackintosh Ltd, the producers of Miss Saigon, and the Festival Theatre to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the performance of Miss Saigon on either Wednesday 31 January or Wednesday 7 February and receive a souvenir brochure, signed by the cast.

Cameron Mackintosh’s new epic production of Boublil and Schönberg’s legendary musical was a recent smash hit in the West End and on Broadway.

In the last days of the Vietnam War, 17 year-old Kim is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer.

There she meets and falls in love with an American GI named Chris but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.

For three years Kim goes on an epic journey to find Chris, who has no idea he’s fathered a son.

Opening earlier this month, Miss Saigon has been wowing audiences at the Nicolson Street theatre causing Evening News Entertainment Editor Liam Rudden to declare: “Spanning more than three years, Miss Saigon is epic in every sense of the word, from staging to storytelling, orchestration to choreography, this production is a feast for the senses.”

HOW TO ENTER

To enter the draw to win simply email your name, age and contact telephone number with the date of performance you would prefer to competition@jpress.co.uk with the word SAIGON in the subject line before Midnight tonight, Monday 29 January.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified by telephone to confirm the performance they would like to attend.

Usual Johnston Press rules apply. Editor’s decision is final.

Miss Saigon runs at the Festival Theatre until 17 February edtheatres.com