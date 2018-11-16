WIN: Christmas At The Botanics family ticket - see Edinburgh's new dazzling light trail FIRST and FREE

EDINBURGH is set to dazzle with a spectacular new Christmas At The Botanics illuminated trail and we are giving one lucky winner the chance to see it first and free - with a family ticket for up to six people to be won.

The ticket will give you and five guests access to see this new dazzling winder wonderland when it opens next Friday.

More than a million twinkling lights and 30 magical nights are planned this year at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, from November 23 to December 29, 2018.

Christmas At The Botanics returns following a hugely successful first year when more than 70,000 people walked the lights trail.

Inspired by the magic of Christmas, the one-mile light show will again weave through the Botanics using the Garden’s natural landscape and historic buildings as a backdrop for awe-inspiring visual effects.

WIN A FAMILY TICKET FOR UP TO SIX TO THE OPENING NIGHT - FRDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2018

We are giving you the chance to be the first to see this year's trail - we have a family ticket to be won for you and up to five guests, but must include at least two children aged under 16.

The ticket is for the opening night on Friday, November 23, 2018.

All entrants must be 18 or over, living in the UK. Transport is not included. Full terms and conditions below.

Be amongst the first to see this year's light show and for free

