WIN: Family tickets to Cirque Berserk! and meet the stars

ROLL up! Roll up! The most thrilling indoor circus on the planet is heading back to the Festival Theatre from 20-24 February.

The Evening News has teamed up with Cirque Berserk! and the Festival Theatre to give you the chance to win one of five VIP family tickets (2 adults and 2 children) complete with a chance to meet the performers and have a selfie taken with them.

Families will be taken backstage before the performance of their choice (subject to availability) to meet bikers from the Globe of Death and can take their own selfies beside the Globe itself.

Winners will also receive a complimentary programme which they can get signed while backstage.

HOW TO ENTER

To enter the draw to win simply email your name, age and contact telephone number with the date of performance you would prefer to competition@jpress.co.uk with the word BERSERK in the subject line before Midnight tonight, Tuesday 30 January.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified by telephone to confirm the performance.

Usual Johnston Press rules apply.

Cirque Berserk!, Festival Theatre 20-24 Feb, £20.50–£30.50, 0131-529 6000