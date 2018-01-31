WIN: Meet Judge Jules & party like a VIP at Colours Classical

GET ready to rave at Colours Classical with the Scottish Festival Orchestra in the unlikely setting of the Usher Hall, this March.

The Evening News has teamed up with Colours to give you the chance to win one of two Colours Classical VIP packages.

Each package consists of a pair of tickets to Colours Classical, a booth at the aftershow, and a meet and greet with host Judge Jules himself.

Colours Classical was a huge success at The SSE Hydro in September 2017, now it’s Edinburgh’s turn.

At the Usher Hall, the 60-piece Scottish Festival Orchestra will play some of dance music’s most recognisable hits, with a classical twist.

The Phoenix Choir will also perform plus guest vocalists Bobbi Depasois, Emma Gillespie, Garry Greig and more, yet to be announced.

And don’t miss DJ sets from legends Danny Rampling, Jeremy Healy and Jon Pleased Wimmin on the night too, which will be hosted by Judge Jules.

More than 5,000 people attended the sell out show in Glasgow, which was hailed as one of the best events of the year, with an electric atmosphere.

HOW TO ENTER

To enter the draw to win simply email your name, age and contact telephone number with the date of performance you would prefer to competition@jpress.co.uk with the word COLOURS in the subject line before Midnight tonight, Wednesday 31 January.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified by telephone to confirm the performance. Usual Johnston Press rules apply. By entering this competition you affirm that you are 18+

Colours Classical: 20 Years of Dance Floor Anthems, 10 March, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, 6pm-11pm, Strictly over 18s, £38.50 Standing & Grand Circle/£35 Upper Circle, 0131-228 1155