WIN one of 100 pairs to see smash hit musical Hairspray at The Playhouse

THE Evening News has teamed up with Mark Goucher Productions Ltd, the producers of Hairspray, and The Playhouse to give you the chance to win one of 100 pairs of tickets for the opening night of a brand new production of the smash hit musical.

Hairspray is the story of Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with a big heart and even bigger hair.

Set in Baltimore in 1962, Hairspray follows Tracy on a journey to follow her dream of dancing her way on to national TV.

When her audition for The Corny Collins Show makes her a local star, Tracy soon finds herself using her new-found fame to fight for equality, bagging local heartthrob Link Larkin along the way.

Based on John Waters’ 1988 cult movie of the same name, which starred Divine and Ricki Lake, Hairspray originally opened to rave reviews on Broadway in 2002, winning eight Tony Awards. Following the musical’s phenomenal success on stage, a film of the musical was released in 2007 starring John Travolta and Michelle Pfeiffer.

The new touring stage production stars former X Factor favourite Brenda Edwards as Motormouth Maybelle, alongside award-winning comedian Norman Pace as Wilbur Turnblad, and Matt Rixon, son of Matthew Kelly, who returns to the role of Edna Turnblad.

Edwards was last seen at The Playhouse as the Killer Queen in We Will Rock You. Newcomer Rebecca Mendoza makes her professional debut as Tracy.

On opening night, local hairdressing chain Cheynes will bring their stylists and a pop-up salon to the theatre, where they’ll be offering audience members the chance to have their hair styled in a look inspired by the award-winning show.

HOW TO WIN TICKETS

To be in with a chance of scoring one of the 100 pairs of free tickets available for the opening night performance of Hairspray at The Playhouse on Monday 12 March, simply present a copy of that day’s Evening News (dated 12 March) at the Playhouse Box Office from noon and you will receive a *pair of tickets. Strictly first come, first served. Please note: one pair of tickets per person/copy of the Evening News.

For those unlucky enough not to be in the first 100, a £10 discount will be offered on all tickets purchased for any performance Monday to Thursday.

Usual Johnston Press rules apply. *While stocks last/subject to availability. Editor’s decision if final.

Hairspray, The Playhouse, Greenside Pl, 12-17 March, £20-£77.50, 0844-871 3014