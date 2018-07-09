Win one of five family tickets for AirShow ’18

IT IS always one of the most exciting dates on the Capital’s events calander and the 2018 Air Show promises to be every bit as thrilling as those to have gone before.

Better still, the Evening News has teamed up with the National Museum of Flight at East Fortune to give you the chance to win one of five Family Airshow tickets.

This year, Scotland’s National Airshow takes place on Saturday 28 July with the spectacular Red Arrows topping the bill.

The day-long event will also feature thrilling displays by the RAF’s supersonic Typhoon and a Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster bomber from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Other aerial treats include a Soviet MiG15, a Bell UH-1 Huey helicopter from the Vietnam War, the Fireflies Display team, a Bristol Blenheim Second World War bomber and night fighter plus many other amazing aircraft.

On the ground there will be a fantastic selection of family entertainment plus live music, art and craft stalls, a fun fair and some delicious food and drink.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the Museum’s civil and military aviation collections including Concorde and the newly arrived Red Arrows Hawk T.1A aircraft.

HOW TO ENTER THE DRAW TO WIN

To enter the draw to win a family ticket for two adults and two children simply email you name and a contact phone number to events@nms.ac.uk with the words Airshow Competition in the subject line. Entries must be received by midnight on Saturday 14 July 2018.

Early bird discounts are currently available until 13 July, visit www.nms.ac.uk/airshow

Your data will not be received or held by Johnston Press. T&Cs apply: The prize is a family ticket to Scotland’s National Airshow on 28 July 2018 for two adults and two children (5-15). No cash alternative, prize not transferable. Event programme correct on date of issue and subject to change.