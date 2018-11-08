Winter Wonderland is festive family day out

ONCE again Jupiter Artland Foundation will transform into a festive Winter Wonderland, as in preparation for it’s annual Christmas Fair on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 December.

The 100 acre sculpture park just outside the Capital, will welcome visitors with seasonal refreshments and stalls selling artisan gifts and handmade crafts.

Santa will also be back once again welcoming visitors into his Grotto, and Jupiter’s donkeys will be making their annual appearance at the Fair.

For families, there will be a bookable Elf Workshop where families can make their own tree decorations, free craft activities and an Elfie-Selfie station.

Before departing, visitors will be able to buy their Christmas Tree from the Tree Yard.

All money raised from ticket sales will go towards Jupiter Artland Foundation’s mission of engaging with every school child in Scotland.

Amongst a host of free activities for all the family will be garland and wreathmaking demonstrations by Edinburgh-based florist, Wild.

There will also be stalls across the Steadings Gallery, while the marquee and café will offer a range of seasonal food and drink from local suppliers. Jupiter Artland Foundation, founded by art collectors and philanthropists Robert and Nicky Wilson, is committed to promoting the work of contemporary artists, having commissioned over 34 site-specific permanent works by leading international artists including Antony Gormley, Charles Jencks, Anish Kapoor, and Cornelia Parker.

To mark their first decade of contemporary sculpture in nature, the foundation also published The Generous Landscape: Ten Years of Jupiter Artland which will be on sale at the fair..

Winter Wonderland Christmas Fair, Jupiter Artland, Bonnington House Steadings, Wilkieston, 1-2 December, 11am-4pm, £8.50, child £4.50, 2-5 yrs £2, under 2 free, www.jupiterartland.org/