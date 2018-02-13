Wizarding school set to cast a spell over Loretto’s

Have your say

COULD your child be the next Harry Potter, Hermoine Granger or Ron Weasley?

Then For the Love of Fantasy might just have the very thing for you this August.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow for their Witchcraft & Wizardry School,w which will run from 3-5 August at Loretto School’s Pinkie Campus, in Musselburgh.

Six months in the planning, the event will see the school transformed into a magical world of fantasy that will leave you and your children spellbound.

The event will take place at the start of the Fringe, running three days.

The Witchcraft & Wizardry School will take place between 9am and 6pm daily,

Love of Fantasy present Witchcraft & Wizardry School, Loretto School Pinkie Campus, Linkfield Road, Musselburgh, 3-5 August, 9am-6pm, tickets costing £13.20 per day go on sale from http://www.fortheloveoffantasy.com/ tomorrow, Friday 16 February