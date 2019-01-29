X Factor auditions are taking place in Scotland - here’s how to apply

Fancy your chances in front of Simon Cowell and the other judges?

by Alex Nelson

If you’re looking to find fame and glory in the world of pop music, now could be your chance, as auditions for the next series of The X Factor come to Scotland.

Calling in to Glasgow’s St Enoch’s Centre this weekend, producers from the show will be looking for musical hopefuls to take to the stage when the show broadcasts this autumn.

Auditions will take place this Saturday 2 February from 9am to 6pm and Sunday 3 February from 10am to 6pm.

Both group performers and solo acts are welcome, and those that impress the casting team will be invited to perform in front of the judges later in the year. Everyone who turns up will be guaranteed an audition.

Edinburgh auditions

Those unable to make it to Glasgow this weekend have a second chance when the open auditions come to Edinburgh next week.

The Waverley Mall will play host to the try-outs on Saturday 9 February from 9am to 6pm, and Sunday 10 February from 10am to 6pm.

The small print

There are also online applications open to anybody who can’t make the auditions in person.

To apply online, simply head to itv.com/xfactor

Applicants must be aged 16 or over. Contestants under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

For more information on when and where The X Factor open auditions will be near you – including locations outside of Scotland – visit itv.com/xfactor