Yorkston returns to Summerhall

singer/songwriter James Yorkston is all set to return to Summerhall in 2019 to celebrate the release of his new album The Route to the Harmonium - out on February 22.

Produced by Yorkston and David Wrench, it is the 47-year-old’s first solo record since 2014’s Cellardyke Recording and Wassailing Society (CRAWS) and follows the two collaborative albums he made as one third of Yorkston/Thorne/Khan as well as the release of his debut novel Three Craws in 2016.

Yorkston who was an integral original member of the much lauded and hugely influential Fence Collective (King Creosote, Pictish Trail, KT Tunstall, Beta Band etc) will play Summerhalls’ Nothing Ever Happens Here on Thursday 2 May.

Yorkston took his first steps out of Fife as a solo artist in 2001 after he sent a demo cassette to folk-rock legend John Martyn asking for a support slot on the Edinburgh date of John’s upcoming tour, only for John to hear the cassette and offer James all 31 dates of the tour.

Yorkston has been releasing music on Domino Records since 2002. His debut album Moving Up Country being Rough Trade’s Album of the Year.

A native of Fife, his solo career took off when John Peel played a demo of Moving Up Country, Roaring the Gospel, proclaiming it had the “song title of the year, no doubt”

NEHH: James Yorkston, Summerhall, Thursday, May 2, 2019, 8pm, £16, www.summerhall.co.uk