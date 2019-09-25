Entrance to Princes Street Gardens closed due to fear of falling rocks from Edinburgh Castle

AN entrance to Princes Street Gardens in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle has been closed because of fears of rock falls.

Council-run Edinburgh Outdoors announced last night that public access from King's Stables Road had been shut off until check were carried out.The Edinburgh Outdoors Facebook page said: "The entrance to Princes Street Gardens, via King Stables Road has been closed to the public. This is due to concerns regarding potential rock falls, it will remain closed until further assessments have been completed."

In November last year a man was seriously injured after being hit by a falling boulder from the Castle Rock. The man, in his 30s, was struck by the falling rock while walking along the Castle Terrace footpath in Princes Street Gardens.

A new wall and railings was recently built below the Castle along Johnston Terrace to protect passers-by from falling rocks.