The US President had been taking part in climate change talks in Glasgow as part of the UN Climate Summit.

Biden had been staying in Edinburgh as part of the climate summit, with a motorcade taking the US president through to Glasgow.

Hundreds lined the streets to see the motorcade pass with others waiting at Edinburgh Airport to catch a glimpse of Air Force One.

At a press conference before leaving Glasgow, Mr Biden said it was important to step up the pace when it came to tackling global warming.

He said he cannot think of any two days when more progress has been achieved in dealing with climate than the start of COP26.

Before leaving Edinburgh he tweeted: “There’s no more time to waste when it comes to combating climate change. Let this be the moment we answer history’s call.

Biden left Edinburgh Airport last night

“Let COP26 be the start of a decade of transformative action that preserves our planet and raises the quality of life for people everywhere. We can do this.”