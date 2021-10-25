Greta Thunberg has said she will join Fridays For Future Glasgow school strike on November 5 in a march through Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow.

The 18-year-old Swedish campaigner will participate in Fridays For Future Glasgow school strike on November 5 in a march through Kelvingrove Park in the city's West End.

The strike aims to “hold world leaders accountable and be as loud as possible about climate justice”.

Ms Thunberg tweeted: “On Friday Nov 5 I’ll join the climate strike in Glasgow, during #COP26 Climate justice also means social justice and that we leave no one behind.

"So we invite everyone, especially the workers striking in Glasgow, to join us. See you there! #UprootTheSystem @fff_glasgow.”

The decision comes after the 18-year-old criticised world leaders – giving a special mention to Boris Johnson – for their rhetoric around climate change.

Speaking at the Youth4Climate summit in Milan this year, Ms Thunberg said: “Build back better. Blah, blah, blah. Green economy. Blah blah blah. Net zero by 2050. Blah, blah, blah.

“This is all we hear from our so-called leaders: words. Words that sound great, but so far have not led to action. Our hopes and ambitions drown in their empty promises.

"Of course we need constructive dialogue, but they have now had 30 years of blah, blah blah. And where has this led us?”

The march in the middle of COP26 will take place at the Glasgow park at 11am and all ages are welcome.

Organisers have advised participants to wear a face mask and follow Covid guidelines.

The COP26 climate summit is taking place in Scotland's largest city, Glasgow, from this Sunday to November 12.

