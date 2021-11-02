The Catch Me If You Can actor was snapped at The Engine Works on Lochburn Road, which has been taken over by Goals House during the climate summit, yesterday evening.

The Oscar winner was rumoured to be attending COP 26 for his climate work.

DiCaprio was pictured alongside Emmy nominated writer/producer Paul Goodenough, founder of charity organisation Rewriting Extinction

The 46-year-old actor was holding the Most Important Comic Book on Earth: Stories to Save the World' - a book on planetary change written by around 300 environmentalists.

While it was anticipated that the Wolf of Wall Street actor would be in Glasgow for the summit, there was no indication of his travel plans or arrival and it is unknown how long he will be in the city or where he is staying.

He had sparked speculation of his attendance after he added #COP26 to his official Instagram bio.

DiCaprio has been spotted at Blue Zone today and has been pictured coming out of the Kew Gardens Carbon Garden display.