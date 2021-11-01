COP26 Live: Climate summit underway in Glasgow | World leaders face calls or urgent action to limit dangerous temperature rises
World leaders are facing calls for urgent action to limit dangerous temperature rises as they gather for a summit at the start of a crunch UN climate conference.
The conference gets underway in Glasgow.
We bring you the latest updates and news stories from around the conference as we get them.
There are going to be some traffic issues with closures as a result of COP26, and an accident on the M8 is adding to the rush hour delays.
Bin collectors and street cleaners have walked out on strike as Glasgow hosts world leaders for the Cop26 summit, amid a row between a union and the city council.
GMB members walked out at one minute past midnight on Monday following the collapse of last-ditch talks between the union and Glasgow City Council on Sunday evening.
Nicola Sturgeon has pledged a £1 million fund to help developing countries deal with “loss and damage” from climate change, such as floods and wildfires.
