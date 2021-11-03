COP26 LIVE: Extinction Rebellion protests underway in Glasgow | Joe Biden leaves Scotland | Nessie arrested
Today marks the third day world leaders will gather at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow following Scotland winning an award for climate action.
Scotland was awarded the Climate Action Network's 'Ray of the Day' award, after Nicola Sturgeon committed £1 million to help developing countries affected by climate change.
Yesterday Boris Johnson claimed he is “cautiously optimistic” over progress made at COP26 as he warned world leaders they must not think the job is done.
Last updated: Wednesday, 03 November, 2021, 13:08
COP26 venue reaching maximum capacity
People expecting to attend COP26 today have been advised to join virtually if possible as Covid-19 restrictions may force organisers to impose number restrictions.
A message said that entrance may be limited to certain groups of participants who have to be present at an event.
Extinction Rebellion activists protest in Glasgow to ‘confront threat of greenwashing'
- Extinction Rebellion, and other environmental groups have gathered on Buchanan Street in Glasgow with banners bearing messages aimed at companies and government “guilty of greenwashing.”
- They are accusing COP26 sponsors of covering up their destructive habits with a “PR trick” while “corrupting climate negotiations and endangering life on Earth.”
- An activist at the march, Helen Smith, 34, from Glasgow, said: “I’m so tired of the number of companies profiting from a disingenuous perception of themselves as ‘ethical’ or ‘green’ when the reality is totally the opposite.
- “It makes us all sceptical of genuine green claims at a time when this action is more important than ever.
- “I’m marching to take a stand against all companies harming the planet while offering inexcusably skewed perceptions of themselves for the benefit of their own brand image. And to call to our government to improve regulation to make misguiding the public illegal.”
Ministers urged to end ‘dogma’ over new nuclear power to help reach net zero
Ministers are being urged to end their “obstructive dogmas” over new nuclear power stations, as union leaders insisted these will be necessary if Scotland is to meet its net zero targets.
The SNP has a long-standing opposition to the development of any new nuclear power plants north of the border.
However, leading figures from the GMB Scotland trade union urged ministers to think again on this policy stance – saying that in Germany the decommissioning of new power plants has led to an increased reliance on coal to generate electricity.
The union made the plea to the Scottish Government as the Cop 26 summit in Glasgow throws the spotlight on efforts to reduce carbon emissions across the globe.
Stop Cambo activist dressed as Queen ‘turns off oil tap’ in Cop26 protest
Activists campaigning against the Cambo oil field have staged a mock ceremony featuring “the Queen” turning off the taps to the oil pipeline.
The demonstration on Glasgow’s Buchanan Street comes on the anniversary of the Queen inaugurating the flow of North Sea oil in 1975.
It is the first of several protests in Glasgow on Wednesday, as the Cop26 summit discusses the financial system.
Friends of the Earth Scotland, along with the campaign groups Platform and Stop Cambo, staged the event on Wednesday morning.
An activist dressed as the Queen descended the steps at the top of Buchanan Street before reading a speech and turning off a large prop tap.
Nessie arrested: Glasgow police seize Loch Ness Monster at COP26
Glasgow police have seized an inflatable Loch Ness Monster under Section 20 of the Police and Fire Reform Act.
The inflatable Nessie which was approximately four metres tall, eight metres long and three metres wide was seized by officers ahead of a COP 26 protest.
Nessie was to feature in a protest organised by anti-poverty group, Jubilee Debt Campaign, ahead of finance day at COP 26.