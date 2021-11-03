Ministers are being urged to end their “obstructive dogmas” over new nuclear power stations, as union leaders insisted these will be necessary if Scotland is to meet its net zero targets.

The SNP has a long-standing opposition to the development of any new nuclear power plants north of the border.

However, leading figures from the GMB Scotland trade union urged ministers to think again on this policy stance – saying that in Germany the decommissioning of new power plants has led to an increased reliance on coal to generate electricity.