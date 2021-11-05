COP26 LIVE: Glasgow summit ‘most excluding cop ever’ says Thunberg | Harry Potter's Emma Watson hosts panel | Prince Charles says taking part in protests would be ‘difficult’
As week one of COP26 begins to draw to a close we have all the latest information to keep you updated on what’s going on in Glasgow.
Emma Watson hosted a panel on Thursday at the conference at the New York Times Climate Hub at SWG3 which was attended by Greta Thunberg.
When asked by Watson what it would take for the climate summit to be a success, Thunberg replied: “What would be considered a success would be if people realise what a failure this COP is”.
Last updated: Friday, 05 November, 2021, 06:44
COP26: Greta Thunberg criticises Glasgow summit saying it is ‘no longer a climate conference’ but a ‘Global North greenwash festival’
In a tweet, climate activist Greta Thunberg criticised the climate change summit in Glasgow for being “the most excluding COP ever.”
On her Twitter account, the Swedish activist wrote: “This is no longer a climate conference”.
“This is a Global North greenwash festival”.
She also described the summit, which began on Sunday, as a “A two week celebration of business as usual and blah blah blah”.
Thunberg has been attending the summit, but has been critical of the mainstream discussions held by leaders.