COP26 LIVE: Greta Thunberg labels summit 'a failure' at panel hosted by Emma Watson | LA Mayor tests Covid positive after attending summit | Nicola Sturgeon defends Scotland's emission targets
Follow along here for all of Thursday’s COP26 updates as day four of world leaders gathering to tackle the climate emergency gets underway.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has defended the country’s ambitious targets to reduce emissions by 75 per cent by 2030 at an event during COP26.
Chief executive of the committee of climate change Chris Stark said the Scottish Government may have “overcooked its emission reduction targets, particularly the 75 per cent number” in an interview with BBC Scotland last week.
Ms Sturgeon responded saying the targets were “ambitious” but she would much rather be “criticised on being over ambitious than under ambitious.”
Last updated: Thursday, 04 November, 2021, 19:13
Countries must not “shift the goalposts” at Cop26 to long-term targets and announcements on forests, finance and coal instead of urgent national action, Ed Miliband has warned.
The shadow business secretary, who is at the summit in Glasgow, said the central issue was closing the huge gap between the action countries were taking this decade and the emissions cuts needed to avoid dangerous warming.
Focusing on other things risked big emitters being “let off the hook”, the former Labour leader said.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has criticised the climate change summit in Glasgow for being “the most excluding COP ever”.
Business Secretary defended Boris Johnson’s decision to fly back to London
The Business Secretary defended Boris Johnson’s decision to fly back to London from the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.
Kwasi Kwarteng told the ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme: “So he’s travelled back like many world leaders did, they came here for world leaders day, I think we had 120 heads of governments on Monday, and many of them flew back to their countries and went back.”
He said: “What is completely without question is the fact that in the UK, the Prime Minister is leading a Government that’s totally focused on net-zero, and as I’ve said, we’ve had huge successes, we had 40% of our electricity was generated by coal 10 years ago, and today that’s 1%.”
LA Mayor tests positive for Covid a day after COP26 summit with Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon
‘We do have to put our foot down and say coal’s got to go’ says Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer said the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow needed to reach a global agreement to set out how to reduce emissions by 2030 because if those targets were missed, he would fear that goals for 2050 would not be achieved either.
He told Jeremy Vine on BBC Radio 2: “Cop is very, very important. Obviously, the most important conference we’ve had in many, many years.
“We all want it to succeed. There’s a long, long way to go.
“I’m afraid we do have to put our foot down and say coal’s got to go. And the sooner we do that, the better and some of the advances on deforestation the other day and on coal are a step in right direction.
“I have to say, our ability to argue on the world stage that we should stop using coal is undermined by the Government not, or at least flirting with the idea of opening a coal mine in Cumbria which would be a completely wrong step.
“So we need to end coal but we do need obviously safe, secure forms of energy and the sooner we can get on to those safe, secure forms, the better.”
Ed Miliband says ‘Any progress towards powering past coal is welcome, but glaring gaps remain'
Labour’s shadow business and energy secretary Ed Miliband tweeted: “Any progress towards powering past coal is welcome, but glaring gaps remain.
“There is no commitment from large emitters like China to stop increasing coal at home, and nothing on the phase-out of other fossil fuels.
“Whether it’s flirting with a new coal mine or licensing a massive oil field here at home, too often the Government has been looking both ways on climate.
“Rather than driving the ambition we need, as Cop President the Government has let others off the hook.”