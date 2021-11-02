COP26 LIVE: Joe Biden and Leonardo DiCaprio 'meet at COP' | Climate activists blocking a Glasgow city centre street
COP26 is well and truly underway with Glasgow welcoming hundreds of delegates and world leaders on Monday.
Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and other leaders are all in attendance and last night saw the first major deal come to light.
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who is also a climate activist, has also been spotted at the conference.
Follow along here for all updates relating to COP26 on Tuesday.
Last updated: Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 15:37
Police Scotland plan to close the Erskine Bridge this afternoon
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is currently at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, attending the COP26 climate summit.
Nicola Sturgeon revealed that she met US President Joe Biden last night, at an exclusive dinner reception held in Kelvingrove Art Museum and Gallery.
Sturgeon told the Daily Record: “I spoke to him briefly last night at Kelvingrove.
“I welcomed him to Scotland. We had a very brief conversation about the climate discussions that are underway here”.
She also confirmed that she spoke to “a large number of the leaders” in attendance
Leonardo DiCaprio makes appearance at Cop26
The Hollywood star, 46, was pictured at the conference surrounded by an entourage and wearing a blue suit featuring a colourful lapel pin.
He has worked on a number of documentaries about animal poaching and the environment, and was appointed a United Nations representative on climate change in 2014.
Kew Science, the research arm of Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, said he had visited its Carbon Garden space, where scientists will be highlighting the role plants can play in providing solutions to climate change across COP26.
DiCaprio, who describes himself as an actor and environmentalist on Instagram, updated his biography ahead of the event to include the hashtag #COP26.
Swedish climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg arrived in Glasgow city centre for the United Nations’ climate summit on Saturday to join activists gathering in the COP26 host city from all over the world.
Joe Biden heads to COP26 meeting
Journey times and traffic jams on the rise in Glasgow since start of Cop26
Average journey times in the Scottish city at 4pm on Monday took 58 per cent longer compared with free-flow conditions, according to location technology firm TomTom.
That is up from 41 per cent during the same period in 2019.
About 25,000 delegates are attending the event at Glasgow’s SEC Centre.
Stephanie Leonard, head of traffic innovation and policy at TomTom, said the conference’s impact on traffic is “indicative of the city’s limited network capacity”.
She went on: “As many of the world’s leaders descend on Glasgow for the Cop26 summit, it is a timely reminder of the challenge at hand for these nations who seek to develop a mobility landscape that is free of congestion and emissions.
“Today’s congestion level figures illustrate how the convoys ferrying the 25,000-plus delegates around the city over the course of the summit are likely to contribute to significant traffic congestion, which is indelibly linked to an increase in carbon emissions.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said climate change and biodiversity loss were two sides of the same coin
Speaking at the Glasgow leaders’ declaration on forests and land use, Mr Johnson said: “We can’t deal with a devastating loss of habitats and species without tackling climate change, and we can’t deal with climate change without protecting our natural environment and respecting the rights of indigenous people who are its stewards.
“It’s central to the ambition of the UK’s Cop presidency that we act now and we end the role of humanity as nature’s conqueror and instead becomes nature’s custodian.
“We have to stop the devastating loss of our forests, these great teeming ecosystems, three trillion-pillared cathedrals of nature that are the lungs for our planet,” he urged.
He said 110 leaders had come together, representing over 85 per cent of the world’s forest estate had made “a landmark commitment to work together to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030, not just halt but reverse.”
And he said: “What is most significant about this declaration is not just the range of countries coming together, but also that we’re working in partnership with the private sector, with philanthropists, with indigenous people in those communities to address the economic drivers of deforestation.”