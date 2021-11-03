COP26 LIVE: Joe Biden leaves Scotland | Leonardo DiCaprio attends summit | Boris Johnson 'cautiously optimistic' about progress
Today marks the third day world leaders will gather at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow following Scotland winning an award for climate action.
Scotland was awarded the Climate Action Network's 'Ray of the Day' award, after Nicola Sturgeon committed £1 million to help developing countries affected by climate change.
Yesterday Boris Johnson claimed he is “cautiously optimistic” over progress made at COP26 as he warned world leaders they must not think the job is done.
Last updated: Wednesday, 03 November, 2021, 10:14
Glasgow City Council refuse workers strike
Glasgow City Council refuse workers are striking during COP26 over a pay offer from local authority body COSLA.
Wednesday marked the third day of strikes. They were joined by other unions from around the world and climate activists.
COP26 queues ‘really concerning’ amid pandemic, public health expert warns
Seeing huge queues of people waiting to get into COP26 is “really concerning” amid the pandemic, a public health expert has said.
The UN climate change conference at the SEC in Glasgow was hit by a second day of queuing on Tuesday, with crowds waiting for more than an hour to get inside.
Professor Devi Sridhar, a professor of global public health at the University of Edinburgh, said seeing pictures of hundreds of people in close proximity has left her anxious knowing how “fragile” the situation has been.
Boris Johnson 'cautiously optimistic' over COP26 progress, but warns leaders must not think 'job is done'
Boris Johnson has claimed he is “cautiously optimistic” over progress made at COP26 as he warned world leaders they must not think the job is done.
The Prime Minister claimed humanity had “pulled back a goal” against climate change in a stark contrast from his gloomy predictions just days earlier at the summit in Glasgow.
Scotland wins Climate Action Network's 'Ray of the Day' award for creating £1 million fund for developing countries hit worst by climate change
Scotland was awarded the Climate Action Network’s ‘Ray of the Day’ away, after Nicola Sturgeon committed £1 million to help developing countries affected by climate change.
Climate Action Network (CAN) celebrated Scotland for the action, and also awarded India with a ‘Ray of the Day’ certificate for its commitment to meet 50 per cent of its renewable energy requirements by 2030.