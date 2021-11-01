COP26 Live: Opening ceremony underway | Boris Johnson warns of the dangers of rising temperatures | Nicola Sturgeon meets Greta Thunberg
World leaders are facing calls for urgent action to limit dangerous temperature rises at the start of a crunch UN climate conference.
The conference gets underway in Glasgow.
Air Force One has landed in Edinburgh ahead of the summit with Boris Johnson welcoming global leaders.
Barbadian prime minister Mia Mottley has urged world leaders to “try harder” to prevent climate change.
Speaking during the opening ceremony of Cop26, Ms Mottley said: “1.5C is what we need to stay alive – two degrees is a death sentence for the people of Antigua and Barbuda, for the people of the Maldives, for the people of Dominica and Fiji, for the people of Kenya and Mozambique – and yes, for the people of Samoa and Barbados.
“We do not want that dreaded death sentence and we’ve come here today to say ‘try harder, try harder’.
World leaders gathering in Glasgow for the Cop26 climate summit should feel “bloody uncomfortable” for not “doing enough” to tackle global warming, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The First Minister spoke out after meeting teenage activist Greta Thunberg – saying voices such as hers are “so important” as they challenge political leaders from across the globe on “the hard realities of our own lack of delivery”.
Humanity is “already in trouble” from climate change, Sir David Attenborough has told world leaders.
Speaking during the opening ceremony of Cop26 in Glasgow, the climate campaigner charted carbon emissions throughout human history, which has peaked at 414 parts per million.
“Our burning of fossil fuels, our destruction of nature, our approach to industry, construction and learning, our releasing carbon into the atmosphere – we are already in trouble,” he said.
“The stability that we all depend on is breaking.
“This story is one of inequality as well as instability.
“Today those who have done the least to cause this problem are being the hardest hit – ultimately all of us will feel the impacts, some of which are now unavoidable.”
The Greenpeace Rainbow Warrior heading up the Clyde.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned world leaders that the longer they fail to tackle climate, the higher the cost when they are forced “by catastrophe” to act.
Addressing world leaders including US President Joe Biden, India’s Narendra Modi and German chancellor Angela Merkel, Mr Johnson said the world was in roughly the same position as James Bond as he tries to deactivate a doomsday advice in his films.
But he said: “The tragedy is this is not a movie and the doomsday device is real.
“The clock is ticking to the furious rhythm of hundreds of billions of pistons and furnaces and engines with which we are pumping carbon into the air faster and faster… and quilting the earth in an invisible and suffocating blanket of CO2, raising the temperature of the planet with a speed and abruptness that is entirely man made.”
The Prince of Wales addressed world leaders at the Cop26 global climate summit in Glasgow.
He said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has shown us just how devastating a global cross-border threat can be.
“Climate change and biodiversity loss are no different – in fact, they pose an even greater existential threat, to the extent that we have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing.”
Charles told the leaders the “eyes and hopes of the world” are on them to act fast because “time has quite literally run out”.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there is a duty to find the funds pledged at a previous climate summit Paris.
He told the Cop26 conference in Glasgow: “We cannot and will not succeed by government spending alone.
“We in this room could deploy hundreds of billions, no question. But the market has hundreds of trillions and the task now is to work together to help our friends to decarbonise.”
He said such a move would help de-risk key projects to allow private sector money to be brought in.
Mr Johnson added: “In just the same way that it was the private sector that enabled the UK to end our on dependence on coal and become the Saudi Arabia of wind.”