A 14-year-old climate protester has said young people “shouldn’t think twice” about protesting for the things they care about, as he arrived in Glasgow for the school strike protest.

Finlay Pringle, from Ullapool, Scottish Highlands, told the PA news agency: “I love our oceans, I mean I’ve been living there, so for me, protecting them was very simple. They’re basically my second home.”

He was travelling by train to Glasgow with his father to take part in a march demanding climate action at COP26.

An estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people are expected to take part in the march, including campaigner Greta Thunberg, whom Finlay described as an “inspiration to all of us.”