COP26 LIVE: Youth activists protest in Glasgow | Barack Obama to arrive in Glasgow next week | Glasgow summit ‘most excluding cop ever’ says Thunberg
As week one of COP26 begins to draw to a close we have all the latest information to keep you updated on what’s going on in Glasgow.
Emma Watson hosted a panel on Thursday at the conference at the New York Times Climate Hub at SWG3 which was attended by Greta Thunberg.
When asked by Watson what it would take for the climate summit to be a success, Thunberg replied: “What would be considered a success would be if people realise what a failure this COP is”.
Last updated: Friday, 05 November, 2021, 13:09
What has been said at the protest in Kelvingrove park this morning?
A 14-year-old climate protester has said young people “shouldn’t think twice” about protesting for the things they care about, as he arrived in Glasgow for the school strike protest.
Finlay Pringle, from Ullapool, Scottish Highlands, told the PA news agency: “I love our oceans, I mean I’ve been living there, so for me, protecting them was very simple. They’re basically my second home.”
He was travelling by train to Glasgow with his father to take part in a march demanding climate action at COP26.
An estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people are expected to take part in the march, including campaigner Greta Thunberg, whom Finlay described as an “inspiration to all of us.”
“If you really truly love something and you want to protect it, no matter what it is, it doesn’t have to be climate striking, but if there’s something that you love and you want to protect it, then you should do that, don’t think twice about it”, Finlay added.
Youth Climate Strike Kelvingrove Park
Crowds gather at kelvingrove for Friday for future march
Youth Climate Strike
Nicola Sturgeon pledges action on climate change in pitch to youth at COP26
Nicola Sturgeon has pledged to do all she can to tackle climate change “no matter how difficult that is” in a pitch to young climate activists.
The First Minister admitted Scotland “must do more” but said the country was “already acting” to mitigate the impact of the climate crisis.
The SNP leader made the promise at COP26 on the conference’s Youth and Public Empowerment Day in Glasgow.
Doctors for Extinction Rebellion protest by staging a ‘die in’ outside JP Morgan
At 9am on Friday, Doctors for Extinction Rebellion staged a ‘die in’ outside JP Morgan on Waterloo Street, Glasgow, whilst holding banners that say ‘Cause of Death: Fossil Fuel Finance’ and ‘JP Morgan: World’s leading investor in fossil fuels’.
They read out a letter to CEO Jamie Dimon calling for JP Morgan Chase to refuse finance to companies who continue to plan new fossil fuel projects and to align with the ‘Net Zero by 2050’ framework produced by the International Energy Agency.
Then they will join the Climate Strike march led by Fridays for Future at 11am nearby.