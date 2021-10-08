COP26: Pope will not lead climate conference delegation in Glasgow, Vatican confirms
The Vatican has confirmed that Pope Francis will not travel to Glasgow for Cop26 next month.
It had previously been rumoured that the 84-year-old Pope would attend the climate conference.
However, the Vatican announced on Friday its delegation would be led by Cardinal Parolin, its secretary of state.
Pope Francis was expected to be among around 120 world leaders due to attend the event.
The news comes as the UK will host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on October 31 to November 12.
The news comes as the UK will host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on October 31 to November 12.
A papal spokesman said: "Responding to journalists' questions about the Holy See's participation in the session of @COP26, scheduled to take place in #Glasgow from October 31 to November 12, the Delegation will be led by His Eminence Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness.”