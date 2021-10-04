Laura Kinlan riding Inverness alongside the River Clyde near the COP26 venues as Police Scotland counter terrorism announce a Project Servator campaign> Picture; PA

Police Scotland launched a six-week campaign to highlight anti-crime and anti-terror scheme Project Servator – an important part of the policing operation for the UN climate conference.

More than 100 world leaders are expected to attend the opening of the event, which is taking place in Glasgow from October 31.

Chief Superintendent Mark Hargreaves, silver commander for the policing operation at the summit, said: “Cop26 is one of the largest policing operations the UK has seen and we plan to utilise all resources at our disposal to support the delivery of a safe and secure event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Project Servator has proven to be an effective tactic in helping to disrupt criminal activity and keep people safe and has been deployed successfully at major events in the past, such as the Commonwealth Games and Edinburgh Festivals.

“Support from businesses, partners and members of the public is vital to its success, which is why we are working with communities, British Transport Police and local authorities and councils across the country, including the host city of Glasgow. We can all play a part and I would encourage you to get involved.

“If there’s a Project Servator deployment taking place in your area, speak to our officers who will be happy to provide information and reassurance.

“Together, we’ll help keep Cop26 and Scotland safe.

“Remember if you see something suspicious, or if something doesn’t feel right, let us know immediately. You can do this by speaking to a police officer or calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

Superintendent Dave Marshall, of British Transport Police, said: “We’ve been using Project Servator across the railway network for nearly six years now and seen first-hand the effectiveness of this tactic in deterring crime and terrorism, particularly when it comes to policing significant events.