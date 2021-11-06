Activists gathered in Kelvingrove park from around 10am on Saturday with many singing and chanting in the pouring rain for hours.

Between 50,000 and 100,000 people are estimated to join in the protests with crowds descending on Glasgow Green at around 3pm.

Here is a selection of images from the protests so far.

1. Sauchiehall Street Protesters marching down Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow on Saturday afternoon. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Humanity is failing An activist with a sign which reads: "Humanity is failing." Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Crowds marching Thousands of people joined the crowds marching through the city centre on Saturday. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Only mushrooms will survive An activists with a makeshift mushroom top on their head and a sign which reads: "With your blah blah blah only mushrooms will survive." Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales