Between 50,000 and 100,000 people are estimated to join in the protests with crowds descending on Glasgow Green at around 3pm.
Here is a selection of images from the protests so far.
1. Sauchiehall Street
Protesters marching down Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow on Saturday afternoon.
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Humanity is failing
An activist with a sign which reads: "Humanity is failing."
Photo: JPIMedia
3. Crowds marching
Thousands of people joined the crowds marching through the city centre on Saturday.
Photo: JPIMedia
4. Only mushrooms will survive
An activists with a makeshift mushroom top on their head and a sign which reads: "With your blah blah blah only mushrooms will survive."
Photo: JPIMedia