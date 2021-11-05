COP26: Thousands of activists march through Glasgow to demand action on climate change

Thousands of young activists have begun marching through the streets of Glasgow to demand action on climate change from leaders and politicians at Cop26.

By stephen mcilkenny
Friday, 5th November 2021, 1:08 pm

Campaigner Greta Thunberg, fellow activist Vanessa Nakate and other young campaigners, as well as local trade unionists, will speak to crowds at the end of the march through the city where the UN summit is being held.

The climate strike has been organised by Fridays for Future Scotland, with participants marching from Kelvingrove Park to George Square.

1. Demonstrators during the Fridays for Future Scotland march

Demonstrators during the Fridays for Future Scotland march through Glasgow during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture date: Friday November 5, 2021.

Photo: Andrew Milligan

2. Fridays for Future Climate March

Fridays for Future Climate March takes to the streets of Glasgow this afternoon, Fridays for Future Climate March takes to the streets of GLasgow this afternoon,

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

3. Greta Thunberg at the rally

Greta Thunberg is at the rally. Picture; Jamie Callaghan

Photo: Jamie Callaghan

4. Demonstrators at Kelvingrove Park, ahead of the Fridays for Future Scotland march through Glasgow during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

Demonstrators at Kelvingrove Park, ahead of the Fridays for Future Scotland march through Glasgow during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture date:

Photo: Andrew Milligan

