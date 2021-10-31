COP26: 'War-like footing' is needed to tackle climate emergency says Prince Charles

Charles – who is known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland - is expected to call for a “vast military-style campaign” to address urgent environmental issues.

The royal, who has spent decades trying to raise awareness of the growing crisis, will speak at the opening ceremony of the major conference in Glasgow on Monday.

The Duke of Rothesay will deliver the opening address at the Cop26 UN climate change summit

He is expected to stress the urgency of dealing with the climate crisis, saying: “We have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing.”

He will go on to urge leaders across the globe to systematically engage with business to solve the climate problems the world faces.

He is expected to say: “We need a vast military-style campaign to marshal the strength of the global private sector. With trillions at its disposal.”

Charles also delivered a speech in Rome on Sunday, to leaders at the G20 summit.

During those remarks he described Cop26 as “the last-chance saloon”, as he called for “fine words” to be translated into “still finer actions”.

He told the politicians that the private sector is “eager” to work with them and “ready to play a hugely significant and game-changing role”, saying solutions to major issues “seem possible only if there is a much closer partnership between Government, the main multilateral banks, the private sector and its investors”.

He added that, after many years of his own efforts in speaking up about environmental issues, “I am at last sensing a change in attitudes and the build-up of positive momentum”.

