The litter picking event, which coincided with Earth Day, took place at Leith Links on Friday morning with members of the community collecting bags rubbish across the 46-acre park.

Local residents came together for two hours, targeting litter hot spots and collected ten bags of rubbish and two boxes of disregarded glass.

The event was organised by Duncan Place Community Hub and supported by City of Edinburgh Council, who provided litter pickers, gloves and bags for waste and recyclable materials as well as collecting the accumulated waste after the community inspired initiative.

Drew Bain, Community Engagement Coordinator for Duncan Place, who organised the event, said the litter pick not only makes a difference to green spaces but also allows people from the community to come together.

Mr Bain said: “It’s a great way for people to meet new people in the community, especially after a rough couple of years."

“We had a great group come along and members of the community passing in the Links have stopped us to say thanks and that it was appreciated.”

Nicola Lamberton, Development Manager at Duncan Place Community Hub, said: “Today is Earth Day and we wanted to do something to promote that in the community and do something positive for the community.

Green councillor, Chas Booth joins members of Duncan Place Community Hub to collect litter from Leith Links

“Litter happens, it’s a fact of life these days, and we all just want to pitch in and keep the area as nice as possible for people to enjoy.

“Everywhere could do with a few more bins and they could be emptied more regularly – but if we keep on top of it, and people see that happening, the positive effect spreads and hopefully there will be less litter as time goes on.”

She added: “I’m really pleased with how today went. We got a nice group together and we’ve also had quite a few people approach us whilst we’ve been out litter picking and asking us how they can get involved in future litter picks.”

Sally Millar, secretary of Leith Links community council, said: “Litter picking is always valuable, it’s always needed on Leith links and it’s a way of showing that you care about your local community. She added:

The group of volunteers collected ten bags of rubbish and two boxes of glass from Leith Links as part of Earth Day

“People seem to have lost the idea that you put your litter in a bin or you take it home with you and it’s a very sad fact of modern society that people just don’t seem to get it.

Amongst the volunteers was Green councillor Chas Booth, who described the event as “a great initiative” adding that it was, “important to take care of our green spaces”.

He said: “I do think that the council could be better at proactively working to keep our green spaces and our streets and pavements clear of litter.

“I also think we need to look at the causes of litter and try to encourage people to take their litter home with them and also to address the source of litter as well.

Leith Links community council members Sally Millar and Gail Clapton took part in the litter pick

He added: “I know my Green MSP colleagues are trying to create a circular economy and introduce a deposit return scheme and ban certain single use plastics. These measures will really help to reduce the amount of litter at source.”

The event finished with a meet and greet at the Duncan Place Community Hub, where volunteers were given a lavender plant donated by local plant growers from Inch Park Nursery.

Litter is becoming an eye sore around Leith Links

Overflowing bins is one cause for excess litter in the area