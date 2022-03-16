From the Hogmanay celebrations to the many festivals held over the summer months, Edinburgh’s cultural events attract hundreds of thousands of visitors to the Capital every year, adding millions of pounds to the city’s coffers.

While the last two years of artistic events were hit by the pandemic a range of buildings are in the pipeline to ensure Edinburgh continues to be a cultural Mecca in a post-Covid world.

Here we take a look at 13 of them, as featured on development website www.skyscrapercity.com.

Read more:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. New Filmhouse The £60million new Edinburgh Filmhouse in Festival Square has received planning permission and, if all goes to schedule, will be completed in late 2025. The futuristic building will include a five-screen cinema with a total capacity of 792, a 79-seat studio, a 196 seat flexible auditorium/event space, project and education spaces, office space, a café bar, shop, rooftop restaurant, bar and event space. It was also see Festival Suare re-landscaped. Photo: Richard Murphy Architects Photo Sales

2. Dunard Centre Planning permission has been approved for the £65 million Dunard Centre in the New Town. It will create a 1,000 seat concert hall, 200 seat studio, rehearsal/recording space, a multi-purpose space, a café and bars in a building connected to the A-listed Dundas House. The centre is due to be completed in 2026. Photo: David Chipperfield Architects Photo Sales

3. National Centre for Music A number of projects have been mooted for the A-listed Old Royal High School building on Calton Hill, but the £55million National Centre for Music has noe been green lit. It will convert the 1829 landmark into a residential music school with capacity for 120 pupils, three performance and rehearsal spaces, and a multi-functional hub with café, gallery and visitor centre. No timetable for construction has yet been revealed. Photo: Richard Murphy Architects, Simpson & Brown Architects Photo Sales

4. Scottish National Gallery Project The ongoing Scottish National Gallery Project is due to be completed late this year and will redesigned the gallery, circulation and entrance areas, and re-landscape East Princes Street Gardens at a projected cost of £22 million. Photo: Hoskins Architects Photo Sales