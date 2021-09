Edinburgh residents urged to sign up for garden waste service before deadline on September 1

Environment convener Lesley Macinnes has urged people to register for the brown bin collections before the deadline of 2pm on September 1.

She said: “If you currently have your garden waste bin picked up fortnightly, you need to make sure you sign up again for the next service year or unfortunately we won’t be able to empty your brown bin after November 7. Thank you to everyone who uses the service, every year you’re helping us turn tens of thousands of tonnes of leaves and grass clippings into compost for farms, gardens and greenspaces.”

Vice-convener Karen Doran added: “Our garden waste service is well used and valued by our residents. So far this summer more than 57,000 properties have signed up for 64,000 permits.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deadline for registering for the brown bin service is September 1 at 2pm

Residents can sign up by going to the Garden Waste page on the councils website or calling 0131 357 2800.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.