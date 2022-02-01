Warning: The reader may find some of the images attached to this story distressing.

Previously, two dead rabbits were found by Burdiehouse Burn near Gilmerton Road, Edinburgh by a member of the public on January 24.

An additional two live rabbits were discovered near Bents Farm, West Calder on 26 January.

Two live rabbits were found within the incidents (Photo: Scottish SPCA).

The body of another dead rabbit was found at the gate of goods entrance to Holyrood High School, Edinburgh on January 27.

Scottish SPCA chief inspector, Sarah Gregory said, “It’s likely that the two live rabbits were abandoned by their owner as they were found together in a rural area.

“One rabbit has fawn fur with grey markings. The other is cream coloured with dark brown markings around the ears and mouth, and has badly overgrown teeth which are likely causing some discomfort.

“They are now receiving the care they need at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.

One rabbit suffered overgrown teeth in a spate of abandonments in and around Edinburgh (Photo: Scottish SPCA).

“Although different types of rabbits, we have also received two separate reports of pet rabbits being found dead in the area in the same week.

“The bodies of two pet rabbits were discovered by Burdiehouse Burn near Gilmerton Road, Edinburgh by a member of the public on 24 January. One of the rabbits was tan and the other was white with small black markings.

“The rabbit found near Holyrood High School was sable with a black face and was fairly large in size.

“The body had been left on a grass verge beside a tyre and traffic cone.”

Sadly another rabbit was found dead (Photo: Scottish SPCA).

It is understood that all the rabbits involved in the incidents were not microchipped.

The chief inspector added: “Although there are wild rabbits living in Scotland, pet rabbits are domesticated animals and cannot survive the elements and predators in the wild.

“While we appreciate the owners of these rabbits may have intended for them to be found, this is not the correct procedure to follow if you can no longer care for a pet or need to dispose of the body of an animal.

“If anyone has any information on any of these rabbits and how they came to be in this situation, they can contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

