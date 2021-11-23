Although the winter nights are coming in thick and fast and the dreary darkness can get us down, a beam of hope and beauty was cast over Edinburgh on Monday night as these sunsets lit up the sky with colour and vibrancy.

Here are nine of the best sunsets caught by residents in the Capital and beyond.

1. Detailed skies over the Zoo With nebulous detail and drama to make the painting greats jealous, Ricky snapped this yellow sunset over Edinburgh Zoo (Photo: Ricky Nicol).

2. Hazy pinks and residential scapes This hazy pink, reminiscent of 90s feminine fashion, with whimsical blue lit up the sky across houses in Edinburgh, expertly captured by Putri (Photo: Putri Viona Sari).

3. A room with a view Gazing out at the dramatic skies, sunset lover Rachel was able to enjoy this stunning sunset in Haddington (Photo: Rachel Mackie).

4. Coffee break drama During her coffee break, Sue was able to snap this dramatic nimbus over Edinburgh (Photo: Sue Farmer).