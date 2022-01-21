A report of a ‘possible explosive’ in the Union Canal in Edinburgh was received by Police Scotland at around midday on Friday (Photo: Alex Orr).

A report of a ‘possible explosive’ in the Union Canal in Edinburgh was received by Police Scotland at around midday on Friday.

An explosive ordnance disposal unit attended and removed the item.

Police Scotland said “there is no risk to the wider public.”

It is now understood that the item is not believed to have been any form of explosive.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received report of a possible unexploded ordnance found in the Union Canal in Edinburgh around 12.15pm on Friday, 21 January, 2022.

“Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) attended and removed the item.”

The news of the incident comes an Edinburgh street was closed off by bomb disposal officers after magnet fishermen pulled out a handgun and what they believed to be a grenade from a canal.

